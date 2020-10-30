Bruce Edwin Donaldson, 51, of Viroqua passed away suddenly Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Bruce was born Feb. 22, 1969, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua, the son of the late Gary “Butch” and Joy (Erickson) Donaldson of La Farge.
Bruce was a 1987 graduate of La Farge High School. After graduation, he followed in his father’s footsteps working for Ed Kramer and Sons, as a laborer, dump truck driver, and heavy equipment operator. He drove semi and milk truck for several companies. He was a talented welder, most recently employed until April 2020, by Nelson Global Products, for 26 years.
Bruce, a kindred and loving soul, lived each day as if it would be his last. With the “Erickson gift to gab” he knew no strangers. He had an infectious smile. For those who loved him, his rattling conversation, love for a good argument and debate, kept us all frustrated, entertained, crying, and laughing.
With “Motor Head” as his middle name, anything with wheels or skis, he could drive it, fix it, wreck it, or sell it. He was a talented welder, carpenter, and mechanic. His greatest loves were riding motorcycles and working on any bike, truck, or car in the shop. A Harley Davidson die hard, his serenity was hitting the road on his bike, either alone, on group runs, or trips to Sturgis. May his last ride to Heaven be a loud and glorious one.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Butch and Joy; and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
He is survived in death by his sister, Tina (David) Williams of La Farge; niece, Abbey Williams of Madison, Wis.; daughter, Samantha Hawkins; and three grandchildren, Daiton, Riah, and Journee of Mazomanie; his special uncle and aunt, Michael and Joyce Erickson; aunts, Nancy Cornell and Betty Anderson; and many cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the family.
A drive-by visitation was held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua. A private family service followed. The family welcomed everyone to bring their classic cars, hot rods, motorcycles, or anything with wheels to the drive-by visitation in honor of Bruce’s passions in life. Honks weree welcome. Online ccondolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
