Burnelle A. Olson, 91, of Viroqua went to heaven Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born to Melvin and Clara (Skildum) Gardner on their farm in 1928 and graduated from Viroqua High School. She married Sheldon Olson in 1946. They farmed in the town of Sterling and had four children. She was well known for her giving heart, hospitality, vibrant love of Jesus, and her handiwork. Burnelle especially loved making quilts for the homeless and being a member of the Gideons.
She is survived by three of her children, Sandi (Brad) Stoldt of Waconia, Minn., Steve (Barb) Olson of Viroqua, and Sara (Dan) Beyer of Durham, N.C.; two sisters, Verna Reed and Ardith Hoff; a brother, Glen (Lois) Gardner; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sheldon Olson in 2011; a son, Stuart Olson; her parents; and sisters, Ava Gardner and Geneva (Earl) Hendrickson.
Private funeral services will be held at Bad Axe Lutheran Church in Purdy. Burial will be in the Southwest Prairie Cemetery, rural Viroqua. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. To leave a condolence or view a complete obituary visit selandsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Marie Sandvik Center, 1112 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404; or The Gideons, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C., 20090-7251.
