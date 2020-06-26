READSTOWN — Byrd Madison Hill, 89, of Readstown, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 18, 2020, after a brief stay at Pine Valley Community Village, in Richland Center, Wis. He spent his last three years at Our House Assisted Living in Richland Center, prior to that he lived most of his life in Readstown. During childhood he lived in Soldiers Grove and Richland Center, for short periods.
He was born April 28, 1931, to Jesse “Muns” and Helen (Rosson) Hill, in his grandmother’s home in Readstown. He was the oldest of six children. He attended Readstown High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17. He honorably served his country during the Korean War, serving with the 7th Infantry, 3rd Regimental Division. He was awarded two purple hearts and a bronze star. He achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. After his military service, he married JoAnn Fitzpatrick Granger Aug. 13, 1955. The family lived in Beloit, Wis., for three years before returning to Readstown. His work life included time spent as the village constable in Readstown and working for the Village of Readstown, and he worked in bridge and road construction for many years, before working at La Crosse Highway Products. He was a charter member of the Readstown Lions Club and the Readstown Civil Defense Auxiliary Police, and a member of the V.F.W. of Viroqua.
Byrd lived for his family and the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, especially deer, squirrel and raccoon. He raised various breeds of hunting dogs, of which his favorite was a Black and Tan Coonhound called Lightning. His love of the outdoors was also shown by his digging ginseng, picking morels, fishing on water and ice, and trapping. About 60 years ago, he and five others purchased land in northern Wisconsin, where they built a hunting cabin, it was the place he enjoyed with his wife, family and hunting group. He enjoyed playing pool, reading western books, playing cards with the hunting group, and especially spending time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Leanne (Jim) Newman of rural Chippewa Falls, Wis., Shari (Otto) Falk and Angela (Patrick) Metz, both of rural Richland Center; five grandchildren, Ed (Sarah) Tunks, Kathy Jo Doss, Kyle (Dana) Falk, Jodie (Wayne Cannon) Falk, and Gabriel Metz; four great-grandchildren, Michaeleen Falk, Kadee Falk, Benjamin Tunks and Nathan Tunks; three sisters, Pamela Hill and Kathy Cauffman, both of Prairie du Chien, and Barbara “Sally” (Sam) Hooverson of Beloit; sister-in-law, Myrtha Hill of Ormond Beach, Fla.; many nieces and nephews; and four generations of his cabin group, who were always very special to him.
Byrd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 47 years, JoAnn; his son, Randy Granger; his brother, Francis “Bunker” Hill; his sister, Connie Hadley; and special brother-in-law, Raymond Hadley and another brother-in-law, Lester Cauffman.
Byrd’s family would like to thank the staff at Our House Assisted Living and Pine Valley Community Village for the compassionate care they provided.
A private family gathering was held at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua, followed by a private graveside service at the Readstown Cemetery. A celebration of Byrd’s life is being planned for the spring/summer of 2021. Online condolences may be expressed at vossfh.com.
The family requests no flowers or memorial tree planting.
