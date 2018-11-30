Camilla R. (Jones) Sands, 88, of Viroqua died Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Camilla was born Aug. 14, 1930, in Madison, Wis., to Robert and Margaret (Moore) Jones. Camilla married Roger C. Sands Aug.18, 1948, on the Sands family farm. Together they farmed until 1966, when they moved ‘to town.’ Camilla worked for National Guardian Life, for many years until poor health forced her into early retirement. Camilla along with Roger, owned and operated The Golden Comb & ETC Antique Shop, until once again poor health brought on her final retirement from the work force.
Camilla and Roger enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and antiquing.
Camilla is survived by her children, Dannie (Isolina), of Coarsegold, Calif., Lori Henry of Viroqua, Trudy (David) Treptow of Adams and Jodine (Daniel) Jefson of Westby; grandchildren, Laura Sands, Ian (Amanda) Sands, Tara (Russell) Biebl, Chasity (Lucas) Harris, Ben Treptow, Megan (Stan) Herfel, Amanda (Keith) Weaver, Ashley (Gaje Young) Jefson and Abigail Jefson; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Beverly Sands Cardoza; many nieces and nephews; as well as special friends, Sarah De Witt and Harry and Mary Fox.
Camilla was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; son-in-law, Tom Henry; grandson, Jesse Sands; sisters, Leola Fraust, Vera Yttri, June (Kenneth) Salisbury and Jean (Harold) Hall; and brothers, John (Avis) Jones and William Jones.
Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at the Viroqua United Methodist Church. Pastor Jean Waldron officiated with burial following in the Viroqua Cemetery. Friends called from 10 a.m. till the time of service at the church.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care.
Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.