Carol Ann Donovan, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.
Carol was born May 28, 1936, to Clarence (Pete) and Gladys Peterson in La Crosse. She grew up in Rockton, Wis., and attended school in Rockton and La Farge, with her lifelong friend, Nan (Pacl) Heckart.
Carol married Donnie Ray Donovan Aug. 8, 1955, in Hillsboro. They two had four children and traveled the country, while being stationed at several Navy bases during Donnie’s 20+ year career in the U.S. Navy.
Her resiliency was tested several times over the years; losing a leg to cancer at the age of 30, and her husband, to a heart attack at the age of 38. She always found a way to persevere and grew stronger with each obstacle life presented.
Carol was incredibly proud of her family and enjoyed holidays and family get togethers with them, especially time spent at the cabin on Bear Creek, just outside of La Farge. She and Steve could often be found sitting on the porch enjoying each other’s company and the view of the water. She was often seen around La Farge, in her motorized wheelchair and loved to stop and chat with everyone she encountered. She often ventured over to watch the youth baseball games at the school. She also enjoyed keeping up with everyone on Facebook, reading and playing cards with friends.
She lived most recently for 15 years, at Bethel Parkside, which was a huge blessing in her life. A special thank you to both staff and residents there; especially, Bev Campbell, who was such a supportive friend. Thanks also to all the wonderful staff at the La Farge Clinic and all the L aFarge Ambulance crews, who always treated her with kindness during all her trips to the hospital. You all had a big part in allowing her to live independently in La Farge, for many more years than would otherwise have been possible. She loved the people of La Farge and was always proud of her hometown.
Carol is survived by her children, Shawn Donovan, Barry (Beth) Donovan and Mike Donovan; her daughter-in-law, Gail Donovan; her grandchildren, Michelle, Chris, Cole and Brett, Brock (Colleen), Ross (Kelsey) and Jake (Emily) Donovan; her great-grandchildren, Amber, Joey and Graham Donovan. She was looking forward to meeting future great-grandchild, (Tate) due in June. She is also survived by her Janesville family, brother-in-law, Mick Jensen and his family, Karla (Chuck Keller), Olen (Karen) Jensen, Terry (Karmen) Jensen, and Jill Jensen; along with their children and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie; her son, Steve; her parents, Pete and Gladys; her in-laws, Lena and Benny Burkart; and her sister-in-law and best friend, Toots Jensen.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, plans for a graveside burial service and celebration of life for Carol, are pending and will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the La Farge Ambulance Service. Vosseteig Funeral Home in La Farge is serving the family.
