Carol Lee Moore, 78, of rural Westby passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at her home. She was born July 17, 1942, to Milford and Kathleen (Murphy) Buros, in Viroqua. Carol walked to and from Smith School with her siblings, and graduated from Westby High School in 1960. On July 23, 1960, she married Allen Moore in Westby. They began their married life farming in Red Mound, and later moved to Allen’s family farm near Dell. Together they raised four children on the family farm.
Carol worked hard milking cows until she was 60 years old. She also raised tobacco, cared for animals, and always had a meal ready when it was time to eat. Family was very important to her. She looked forward to getting together for holidays and loved to bring sweets for everyone to enjoy. One of her favorite things to do was take pictures at gatherings. She will be remembered for her kindness and delightful laugh. Carol was greatly loved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She made sure there were always plenty of treats, especially a variety of cookies and ice cream on hand to share with them. In addition, Carol enjoyed sending home sweet treats with her grandchildren. Carol made sure her children attended Sunday school, Bible school and 4-H meetings. She was fond of attending the Vernon County Fair, where her children showed animals. Carol enjoyed listening to country music, especially George Strait, and attending concerts with her daughter and granddaughters. She especially enjoyed the baby kittens, made sure the farm cats had plenty to eat and loved taking care of her house cat, Tiger.
She is survived by three children, Kristi Pennel of Sparta, Mark (Mari) Moore of Westby, and Jamey (Laura) Moore of West Salem; 11 grandchildren, Darrell Oliphant, Brittany (DeWayne) De Barr, Kim (Jared) Nading, Stephanie (Ryan) Ferries, McKenzie and Colten Pennel, Sara and Sophie Moore, Tanner, Taylor and Tenley Moore; six great-grandchildren, Devon and Dexter De Barr, Paisley and Payton Nading, Easton and Eva Ferries; one sister, Donna Hanson; three sisters-in-law, Sharon (Loren) Olson, Mary Moore and Marlene Buros; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her daughter, Rita Oliphant; her sister, Shirley (David) Hansen; her brother, Robert Buros; brother-in-law, Carl Hanson; as well as her husband’s siblings, Bruce Moore and Kermit (Marcene) Moore.
Friends and family called from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct, 22, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby. Additional visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Dell United Methodist Church. The family will hold a private funeral service at 2 p.m. Friday at Dell United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jorge Ochoa officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.