Carol Mae Zitzner Hubbard, 88, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. She was born May 12, 1931, in the town of Sterling, Vernon County and raised on an 80-acre farm near West Prairie. She was the second of four daughters and one son born to Lawrence Zitzner and Ilda Geddes Zitzner. Carol graduated from Viroqua High School in 1948, the Vernon County Normal School in 1950 and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, in 1959.
Carol loved to teach. Her first teaching job was at Sunnyside Rural School from 1950-55. From 1955-56, she taught grades five-eight at the Liberty Pole State Graded School, where she also served as principal. Carol taught at Smith Rural School for one year, 1960-61. She started teaching second grade at the Viroqua Elementary School in the fall of 1961 and continued there until her retirement in June of 1991.
She served as the Viroqua Education Association secretary and as the treasurer of the Wisconsin State Reading Association, where one year she was runner-up for the Wisconsin Reading Teacher of the Year. Carol was the Viroqua Area Schools District Teacher of the Year in 1988. She developed many units of study for second graders at Viroqua and was a mentor for many young teachers. The Viroqua Area School Board inducted Carol into the Excellence in Education Wall of Recognition on April 21, 2012. This award is designed to honor past teachers who have made significant contributions to their students, the school and the community.
Carol met her future husband, Lowell Hubbard, when he was handing out calendars to schoolteachers as a Vernon County deputy Sheriff. They were married May 28, 1955, and celebrated 58 years of marriage before his death in 2013. They had three children, Cyndy, Candace and David, and one grandchild, Joy. As busy as she was, she always found time for her children. Carol was a lifetime member of the Liberty Pole United Methodist Church (UMC), where she served as organist, Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and camp counselor. Over the years she has sung with the Sweet Adeline’s, the Sentimental Singers and the Viroqua UMC Choir. She and Lowell loved to square dance and were members of the Prairie Partners, until ill health forced her to quit.
“Being a mother, a full-time public school teacher, Sunday school teacher and superintendent, and church organist didn’t seem to hinder me—we just all worked together,” Carol wrote. “We camped together during the summer and worshiped together on Sundays. It was a wonderful time. I would love to go back there awhile. I always say, the more you give to God, the more He gives to you. My friends at school would say, ‘Carol, how do you do it all?’ I just left it in God’s hands and never thought it too much to do. God knew my strengths and weaknesses.”
Carol is survived by her children, Cyndy Hubbard of Viroqua, Candace Hubbard of Modesto, Calif., and David Hubbard of Minneapolis; and her grandchild, Joy Hubbard of Viroqua; her three sisters, Naomi Fanta of Viroqua, Iva Marshall of Reedsburg and Mary Hughes of Janesville, Wis.; a brother-in-law, Norton Hubbard of Middleton, Wis.; and a sister-in-law, Mava Clark, of Dell; plus, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and her brother, David Zitzner.
A visitation was held Friday, Oct. 4, at Thorson’s Funeral Home in Viroqua and a celebration of Carol’s life was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Liberty Pole UMC, with Pastor Pam Harkema officiating. Burial was at the Liberty Pole Cemetery.
The family requests memorials be donated to the Wall of Excellence Scholarship Fund (Viroqua) through the Viroqua Area Foundation in her memory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Bethel Nursing Home and Maplewood for their loving care of Carol over the years.
