Carol Oliver passed away at Vernon Memorial Hospital, Thursday, May 7, 2020. She was born Aug. 28, 1951, in Dixon, Ill., to Robert and Marian (Reineking) Sanford. She married William Oliver Sept. 7, 1971, in Viroqua.
Carol truly lived between the dashes of birth and death. She never met someone she did not think of as a friend she hadn't met. It was difficult to get to a table to eat at a restaurant, because she had to talk to her friends.
After marriage, Carol lived within a half mile radius, but she loved to travel, as long as Bill drove. She went all over the U.S., except the northeast. We heard about all of the new bird sightings and the new people she met. She enjoyed the outdoors and hunting season was a highlight of the year. She loved her dogs, horses, family and friends. No one is sure who was her favorite, except Bill was totally number one in her book.
She had a wonderful talent for writing, that she used for writing letters and occasionally stories for the paper. We laughed about her hunting trips, getting stuck skiing after falling on her back in a cow path, Uncle Bill getting his long underwear stuck against the loft window. She had her priorities straight, when canoeing, they tipped and her foot got stuck, her drink was held above, her head underwater, while she kicked her way free. Fortunately, that talent was also verbal, so we always had a laugh or two whenever we would meet.
Carol worked at Jenkins and Stittleberg's in La Farge for 35 years, tried to take a few years off before her next career move and ended up helping Viola after the tornado, and then worked as an executive assistant, at the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
Carol is survived by her husband, Bill Oliver; his four brothers and three sisters; her siblings, Robert (Iris) Sanford of Hayward, Wis., Sherril (Marvin) Mascher of Clarinda, Iowa, Serena (David) Salisbury of Richland Center; uncles and aunts; cousins; many nieces and nephews; and friends everywhere she went; and especially her sister/cousin, Sue O'Brien, who was with her every step of the way in her journey through life.
Carol was predeceased by parents, Robert and Marion Sanford; her mother and father-in-law; nephew, Paul Mascher.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.