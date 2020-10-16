OSHKOSH, Wis./VIOLA -- Cecil Miller, 87, originally of Viola died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in his home in Oshkosh.
Cecil was born Feb 24, 1933, in the house that he would live for the next 84 years, on Goose Creek Rpad. His parents were Darrel and Mabel (Withrow) Miller. He was a 1951 graduate of Viola High School. Cecil then assumed running of the family farm, with his mother and sister. He married Barbara H. Losey June 14, 1966, and they shared the next 50 years together working the farm, veterinary business and raising their two children. Cecil and Barbara moved to Oshkosh, in 2016, to be closer to family.
Cecil took pride in his community and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his friends and neighbors. He volunteered for many organizations and events throughout his life. In high school he was part of 4-H and FFA, where he won many accolades. He continued to be actively involved in farming organizations, served as town chairman for many years and was an association committee member for Viola Horse and Colt Show.
Always the jokester, there are many fond memories of sitting around the table and going through an entire file folder full of jokes. He would often call to share a good joke he just heard, with his grandchildren. A true farmer, he always was ready for a good conversation when he ran into someone. In retirement he enjoyed watching all sports, especially the Badgers, Packers and Brewers.
While farming was his life, he never forgot the importance of people. Cecil loved his family and friends and cared deeply for those around him. He regularly touched base with friends and family to check up on them and see how things were going. He never missed a birthday or an anniversary call. Cecil touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew him.
Cecil is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara H. Miller; daughter, Debbie (Jack) Woelfel, of Winneconne; and granddaughters, Emma and Paige Woelfel; son, Glenn (Becky) Miller, of Pewaukee, Wis.; and grandson, Brent Miller.
Preceding Cecil in death was his mother, Mable (Withrow) Wanless; stepfather, Gayman F. Wanless; father, Darrel Miller; and a sister, Carolyn (Miller) Anderson.
Cecil's family wishes to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice and all of the caregivers that allowed them to keep him in his home with loved ones.
Due to COVID-19, a service will be held at a later date.
If you so desire, memorials to the Viola Rescue Squad or the Viola United Methodist Church, would be appreciated in Cecil's name.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net. Mueller Funeral Home, Winneconne, Wis., 920-582-4242.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.