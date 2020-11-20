 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chad 'Wild' P. Myhre
0 comments

Chad 'Wild' P. Myhre

  • 0
Chad 'Wild' P. Myhre

GENOA — Chad “Wild” P. Myhre, 46, of Genoa passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. A visitation was held from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Masks were required and social distancing was strictly observed. Because Chad wasn’t a “flowery guy,” in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials and they will be given to the Kicking Bear Foundation in Chad’s honor. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News