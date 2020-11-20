GENOA — Chad “Wild” P. Myhre, 46, of Genoa passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. A visitation was held from 3 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Masks were required and social distancing was strictly observed. Because Chad wasn’t a “flowery guy,” in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials and they will be given to the Kicking Bear Foundation in Chad’s honor. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
