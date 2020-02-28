Charles Guist Jr., 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Bland-Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care in Viroqua. Charles was born Dec. 19, 1930, to Charles Sr. and Luella (Morrison) Guist. Charles attended Kickapoo Area Schools.
After school Charles met and married his wife of 66 years, Janet Johnson. Charles and Janet had two children, David and Cindy. Charles began his working career at West Prairie Cheese Factory. He then worked at Noggles Mink Farm in Viroqua. He and Janet then moved to Beloit, Wis., where he worked at Fairbanks and Morris for several years. Upon his return to Viroqua, Charles worked as a mechanic for several years before starting his career with the Vernon County Highway Department, where he worked as a mechanic and a patrolman for over 25 years, retiring in 1990.
Charles was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved camping and spending time with family and friends. Charles spent most summer weekends either camping on the banks of the Mississippi River, or just camping down at Sidie Hollow Lake. Charles enjoyed having a drink and frying the daily fish catch at the end of the day, for all to enjoy. Charles also enjoyed listening and dancing to old time country music.
Charles is survived by his wife, Janet; his daughter, Cindy (Larry) Primmer; granddaughter, Tonia Primmer and her two children, Bronson and Breleigh Wangen; grandson, Wayne and his wife, Stephanie and their three children, Brandi Aide, Kolbi and Brock Primmer; in-laws, Annette Guist, Larry Johnson, Sandy Hunter, Ron Pagel, Kay and Jim Willenberg, Linda and Ron Cook; and many nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his son, David; his parents, Charles Sr. and Luella; mother and father in-law, Lee and Loraine Johnson; his brothers, Russell, Gail and Jerry; his sisters, Doris, Thelma, Dot, Elaine and Delores; in-laws, Bea Guist, Helen Guist, Ira Smith, Richard Johnson, Carol Johnson, Delores Pagel, Matilda Fortun, Walter Knable, Ted Downing, Hilmar Mathews, Ira Smith and Millard Swiggum; nephews, John Guist, Mark Johnson, Brad Johnson and Tim Whitney; and his nieces, Debbie Clark and Alta Mae Harlan. Charles was also preceded in death by special friends, Jim and Alice Juno, whom he considered members of his family.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Feb, 20, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua. Pastor George Schick will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. Charles will be laid to rest in Brush Hollow Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Vernon Memorial Hospital and Bland Bekkedal Hospice for their loving care of Chuck.
The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving the family.
