Connie S. Best, 53, of Viroqua passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Gundersen Health System. She was born May 9, 1967, in Marshfield, Wis. She graduated from Wilmot Union High School, with the class of 1985. Following graduation, she held various jobs. For much of her life, Connie had numerous health issues. She was a fighter and faced her challenges head on. She loved entertaining friends and family. She would do anything for anyone. She enjoyed movies on Lifetime and had a love of plants. She enjoyed time spent with her friends playing cards and bingo.

Survivors include her parents, Terry Best and Carol (Lloyd) Wilkinson; her sister, Jane Schell; her nieces and nephews; her aunt and uncle, Mike and Evelyn Chandler; her cousins, Deb and Dan Bakken, Barb and Joe Lynch; her special family at Campbell Family Homes; other relatives and friends.

Connie was preceded in death by her biological father, John; her maternal and paternal grandparents; and an infant sister, Sandra.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. noon until the time of the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Connie’s name appreciated to the charity of your choice.

Connie’s family would like to thank the staff members at Vernon Memorial Hospital and Gundersen Health System for the compassionate care they provided. Also, a very special thank you to Campbell Family Homes, in particular Steve, Amber, Ed, Micayla, Theresa, Kayla, Chris, Cristal, Ashley, Diane and Tracey.