LA FARGE — Dale E. Fish, 83, of La Farge passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, peacefully in his home surrounded by family. He was born in Viroqua, Nov. 30, 1936, the son of Harvey and Erma (Osborne) Fish.
He married the late Mary F. Potter March 7, 1959, at La Farge Free Methodist Church. After he graduated from Viroqua High School, his career path took him on many adventures. A few were hauling milk, mechanics, mink ranching, Badger Powder Plant, Wisconsin National Guard, farming, and later in life, hauling Amish.
Survivors include his loving children, daughters, Dawn Parr of La Farge and Julie (Jeff) Gabel of Viola; and son, David Fish of La Farge; his grandchildren, Zachary (Penny) Anderson of Sparta, Joe (Olivia) Preuss of Cazenovia, Ashley (Dan) Follendorf of Sparta, Amanda (Jeff) Stumpo of Viola; one great-grandchild, James Joseph Preuss of Cazenovia; and a goddaughter, Louise Bjornstad of Viroqua. He is also survived by many, many nieces; nephews; cousins; in-laws; and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary; his son, Mark; his parents; his parents-in-law, Shine and Babe Potter; his siblings and spouses, Merle (Guy) Primmer, Fern (Martin) Morkrid, Dorothy (Ernie) Ekum, Agnes (Martin) Morkrid, Norman (Geneva) Fish, Clinton Fish, Rae Hope (Bill) Pace.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the La Farge Free Methodist Church, 214 S. Cherry St., in La Farge. A drive by visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. and an in-door visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Bear Creek Cemetery, with full military honors. For the safety of everyone, face masks will be required for the funeral service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to La Farge Ambulance and/or La Farge Fire Department.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.