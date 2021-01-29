VIROQUA — Dale E. Rumppe, 81, of Viroqua passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. He were born Oct. 31, 1939, to (the late) Eddie and Sadie (Conant) Rumppe in Black River Falls.

He graduated from Westby High School in 1957, and joined the Navy that following fall. Dale left the Navy in 1960, and married Lanna in 1961. While married, they were blessed with three children, Chris, Patti Jo, and Paula. He moved his family to the Soldiers Grove area, and later to Viroqua, where they raised their children.

Dale started his career by working for Nuzums, in Soldiers Grove and then when they moved to Viroqua, he started at Thurin Electric. He also worked for River Valley General Contractors and then Vernon County. In 2009, Dale retired from working. Dale enjoyed to go fishing and bowling, wood working, reading, and doing crosswords.

Survivors include his three children, Chris Rumppe, Patti Jo (Jose Miranda) Rumppe, and Paula (Wayne) Lee; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Janzen; brother, Larry (Patricia) Rumppe; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lanna (Olson) Rumppe; and a daughter-in-law, Ellen Rumppe.

A public graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. April 22, 2021, at the Viroqua Cemetery.