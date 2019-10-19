Daniel Ames

Daniel L. Ames, 33, of rural Viroqua died at home Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
Daniel was born Nov. 26, 1985, to Steven and Meredith (Widner) Ames in La Crosse. After graduating high school, Daniel went to work along side his father as a carpenter primarily in the roofing industry. He loved working with his hands. He was great with landscaping and electronics, which encouraged him not only to build the front yard pond, but he also built a computer for his brother, Tim.
Daniel was a tender and gentle spirited man who loved his family dearly. He had a wonderful imagination and saw things others didn't and expressed this through his amateur photography. He will be truly missed.
God bless our memories of Daniel.
Daniel is survived by his parents, Steve and Meredith; his brothers, Tim Ames and Rob Widner; his aunts and uncles, Sharon (Harlan) Larson, Diana Stalsberg, Cathy (Steven) Sherry and Hazel (Luther) Hendrickson; and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorwin and Edith (Dolan) Widner and Don Ames and Patricia (Albert) Dach; his aunt, Donna Bjornstad; as well as his uncle, Richard Stalsberg.
Funeral services for Daniel will be at noon Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Pam Harkema of the Liberty Pole Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Coon Prairie Cemetery in Westby. A visitation for family and friends will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until noon before the service, also at Vosseteig-Larson funeral home.
On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com.
The Vosseteig-Larson funeral home, 123 W. Decker (Hwy 56W), in Viroqua is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.
