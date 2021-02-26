Daniel Oftedahl

Daniel C. Oftedahl, 66, of Viroqua died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. He was born Oct. 19, 1954, to Norman and Mary Ann (Leum) Oftedahl. He attended and graduated from Viroqua Area Schools. He proudly served in the military for 19 years. He worked as an Army National Guard Recruiter and had a long history working in carpentry with the Knutson Brothers Remodelers. Dan enjoyed carpentry, woodworking, hunting, and spending time with his parents in Arizona. He appreciated the time spent visiting with neighbors, friends, and family.
He is survived by his four children, Danielle Doocy (Brian) of Stillwater, Minn., Courtney Seidel (Michael) of Madison, Wis., Samantha Oftedahl of Cashton, Wis., and Spencer Oftedahl of Milwaukee, Wis.; three grandchildren, Payton Yahn, Isaac Yahn, and Jack Seidel. He is also survived by his brother, Fritz Oftedahl; his sister, Tina Hodge; his sister-in law, Renee Oftedahl, his brother-in-law, Art Hodge; and former spouses Patti Hoffland, and Tonia Malone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Douglas.
A special thank you to Gundersen Lutheran Hospital and the Tomah VA Medical Center.
An intimate family service will be held at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Rich Maurer of Grace Church will officiate. In the near future, a celebration of life will be held for friends and family to call.
Online condolences may be offered at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
