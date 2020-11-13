David Allan Jackson, 79, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born Dec. 3, 1940, to Henry and Tillie (Feigum) Jackson, in the same farmhouse where his father was born, near Starbuck, Minn.
Dave married Priscilla “Percy” Johnson, Aug. 18, 1963. Dave worked in Minneapolis, for several years before attending Moorhead State College. He worked his way through college building 50-foot wooden grain elevators in the summer. Later he transferred to St. Cloud University, getting his business degree in teaching. He taught one year at Boyceville, Wis. In 1966, Dave and Percy moved to Viroqua, where he taught business education for 32 years. Later, he earned his Master’s degree in business from Winona State.
Dave was an assistant Boy Scout leader, an advisor for Future Business Leaders of America, served on church council, and was an active member of Antique Engine Club and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
In retirement, Dave and Percy enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren. His favorite hobby was restoring vintage tractors, especially Allis Chalmers.
Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years, Percy; and their children, Scott (Lori), Kaia, and Barry; grandchildren, Christopher, Thor, Nyles, and Gunnar; brothers, Clayton (JoAnne), Norris, Truman (Kathy), and Gary (Patricia); sister, Janice (Mike) Cruze; sister-in-law, Eleanor; and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerome, Raymond, and Curtis; sister-in-law, Marlys.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, or Coulee Antique Engine Club. A graveside service will be held at a later date. The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.
