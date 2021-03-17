David Knower

David R. Knower, beloved husband, dad, and grandpa went home to be with his God and his Savior, Jesus, Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

David, only child of Roy L. and fifth child of Leona P. (Brockway Halverson) Knower, was born May 23, 1951, in La Crosse. Dave was born again Feb. 13, 1973.

Surrounding Dave as he went to heaven was his wife of 47 years, Donna; other family members and close friends; as he desired, Dave died in the house he and his dad built from home-grown lumber in 1964.

Dave is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Chuck (wife, Amber and children, Lilly, Nolan, Klaire, and Amarah); daughters, Bridget and Sarah (husband Paul and daughter, Chaeli); sister, Leota Olson; as well as many nieces, nephews, their children, and many friends.