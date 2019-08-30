David L. Sheldon, 62, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, with family by his side. He was born May 20, 1957, to DeVon and Bonnie Sheldon.

He worked at Bradley Corporation, in Menomonee Falls, Wis., for 27-1/2 years. His hobbies were racing and riding Harleys.

David is survived by his mother, Bonnie Sheldon; sisters, Jeanette (Steve) Hase and Cheryl Sheldon; brother, Duane (Susan) Sheldon; and by other relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by his father, DeVon Sheldon.

Per David’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Online condolences may be offered at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.

