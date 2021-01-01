VIROQUA — David La Verne Fauske, 80, of Viroqua went home to be with the Lord Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, of advanced Alzheimer’s at Our House Memory Care in Richland Center, Wis.
He was born May 8, 1940, to Lester and Myrtle (Walters) Fauske. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1958. David married Marlene Cade, Jan. 9, 1963. Soon after his marriage he joined the Army National Guard and served as a reserve for six years. His life careers included owning a milk route, construction and factory work, office and management positions at Chrysler Corp., and NCR, farming and car salesman for three different dealerships. In 1968, David trusted Christ as his Savior. He attended church faithfully and served in several positions until his health no longer made it possible. David loved people and found it easy to talk to anyone, whether it be stranger or friend. His kindness, generosity and love, will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene “Molly” (Cade) Fauske; three children, Trulla (Mike) Zietlow, Tammy (Steve) Halverson, and Kevin (Jesi) Fauske; 10 grandchildren, Janelle (Jordan) Saffert, Stephanie (Rob) Johnson, Ryan (Kathleen) Zietlow, Tyler (Ashley) Zietlow, Danielle (Manny) Martinez, Cortney Halverson, Andrew Halverson, Nicole (Parker) Ditzenberger, Tanner and Molli Fauske; 14 great-grandchildren, Brody, Madalyn and Jocelyn Saffert; Gavin, Owen, Emmett and Mason Johnson; David Zietlow; Jemma Zietlow; Vianika, Vicente and Veliseo Martinez; Audrey and Luciano Vazquez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Myrtle Fauske; a brother, Myron; and his father and mother in-law, Perry and Esther Cade.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Calvary Baptist Church in Sparta, with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial with military honors will be in the Viroqua Cemetery. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
