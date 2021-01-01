David La Verne Fauske

He was born May 8, 1940, to Lester and Myrtle (Walters) Fauske. He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1958. David married Marlene Cade, Jan. 9, 1963. Soon after his marriage he joined the Army National Guard and served as a reserve for six years. His life careers included owning a milk route, construction and factory work, office and management positions at Chrysler Corp., and NCR, farming and car salesman for three different dealerships. In 1968, David trusted Christ as his Savior. He attended church faithfully and served in several positions until his health no longer made it possible. David loved people and found it easy to talk to anyone, whether it be stranger or friend. His kindness, generosity and love, will be missed by all who knew him.