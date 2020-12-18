READSTOWN — Diana Mae Hill, 85, of Readstown passed away peacefully at Vernon Manor Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. She was born Aug. 4, 1935, in Dane County, Wis., to the late James “Archie” and Lucille (Burdick) Brown. She graduated from East High School in Madison. Following high school, she was married and began raising her family of seven children.
She moved to Readstown in 1972. She babysat many area children through the years and did in-home healthcare for over 30 years. She was a very active member of the Readstown community and served many roles with various organizations. She was an avid collector of miniature oil laps, angels and enjoyed flowers and plants. She loved helping others and being by others.
Survivors include her children, Doris (Alert) Odegard, Marcia (David) Gadke, Daniel (Ruth “Sug”) Hill, Raymond Hill, Cynthia (Rick) Carter, Robert Hill and Ed Hill; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her siblings, Betty (Dave) Cabral, Ron Brown, Don Brown and Arlene Gelardi; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Diana was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Phyllis Litke; her partner of 31 years, Ken Jacobson “Grandpa Jake”; her brothers-in-law, Ed Gelardi and Jack Litke; and her sister-in-law, Rose Brown.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the La Farge Free Methodist Church. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Diana was laid to rest in Manning Cemetery, next to the love of her life, Ken Jacobson.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
The family extends a special thank you to all the individuals who made her comfortable in her final days.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.