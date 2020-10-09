WESTBY — Dolores Marie Havlik, 91, of Westby died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. She was born Sept. 22, 1929, in Hillsboro. She graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1947. On June 9, 1951, she was united in marriage to Arley Havlik. They moved to Westby in 1965.
Dolores worked at the bank in Hillsboro, prior to moving to Westby, where she became involved in catering for weddings and other events. In 1976, Dolores started working for Olga Bennett during the tax season, which later was sold to Ruth Ann Ward, where she worked until approximately 2016. Dolores bowled in Cashton, Viroqua, and Westby and was a member of the 600 Club and for many years, participated in the State Bowling Tournament. She enjoyed making trips to various casinos and rummage sales and coming to Chetek, with her friend, Geri Peterson, to go out for a pontoon ride and sit by the bonfire at night. Dolores was a member of the St. Mary’s Parish in Viroqua, and a member of the Parish Council of Catholic Women. She was actively involved with the Fall Dinner, for many years. She was also an active member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Donna (Mike) Warren; her son, Dennis (Penny) Havlik; her grandchildren, Matthew (Nikki) Havlik, Nicholas (Andrea) Havlik and Elizabeth (Andrew) Sweeney; and her great-grandchildren, Chardonel and Reeselyn Havlik and William “Liam” Sweeney.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Arley; her parents, Martin and Julia Stanek; her sister, Bernadine Daines; and brother-in-law, Germaine Daines.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby. Father Matt Marshall will officiate. Burial will follow in the Coon Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. The Vosseteig Funeral Home in Westby is assisting the family.
