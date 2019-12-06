Donald Chroninger

TOMAH — Donald L. Chroninger, 92, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Rolling Hills Nursing Home. He was born March 3, 1927, in Readstown, to Douglas and Mary (Stone) Chroninger. Don married Josephine Panka and she preceded him in death exactly 25 years ago, Nov. 21, 1994. They took in their niece, Cathy and loved and raised her as their own.
Don is survived by his sisters, Sheila Stone and Lousie (Bob) Wittingham, both of Portland, Ore., and Sharon Morrow of Butler, Ga.; as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and infant son.
Don worked at the Tomah VA as a nursing aide for over 30 years and was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran himself. He also worked at the cranberry bogs. His favorite pastimes were trout fishing and hunting. He loved the outdoors. Don was a man of faith and we know now he is in the arms of angels.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Calvary Cemetery in Prairie du Chien, with military honors. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
