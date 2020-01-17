VIROQUA — Donald Edwin Long of Viroqua passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 4:05 p.m. surrounded by his wife and loving family at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Don was born March 8, 1930, in Chicago. He attended Lane Tech College Prep in Chicago and University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. He then served with the 698th AAA Gun Battalion during the Korean Conflict.
On June 9 1956, Don married his teenage sweetheart, Margaret Jane (MJ) McAvoy and they happily resided in the Chicago area, where he spent 35 years with Sears, Roebuck and Company, in a management capacity.
After retirement in 1988, Don and MJ relocated in Viroqua, where he kept active by serving the community and church. He served on the council of Good Shepherd Lutheran, was treasurer of the endowment fund for 16 years and sang in the church choir. He also enjoyed singing in the Viroqua Area Men’s Chorus.
He served four terms on the City Council and later the Plan Commission, the Board of Review and the Board of Appeals.
In further service to the community, Don served as president of The Bethel Home and Services Board, the McIntosh Memorial Board, The Vernon Memorial Healthcare Foundation Board and vice president of the Viroqua Rotary Club.
Don is survived by his wife of 63.5 years, Margaret Jane; his son, Dr. Richard (Barbara) Long of Viroqua; two grandchildren, Melissa (Justin) Bolstad, Matthew (Annie) Long; and two great-grandchildren, Harlow Jean Bolstad and Hyatt Lawrence Bolstad, all of Viroqua.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, in Viroqua, 123 W. Decker St. Visitation was at 10 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. followed by military rites and a luncheon at the funeral home. Private family grave site burial will be at the Viroqua Cemetery at a later date.
Special thanks to the Gundersen Health System staff: Dr. Michael Kalinosky, for his guidance as a primary care provider; Lyn Dobbins, RN and Trisha Miller, RN, Care Coordinators, for dedication and patience to Don’s care; and Nina Conard, PA-C, for her hematology support. Also special thanks to Brian Bufton, RN and Dr. Alan Pratt, for being by his side and helping Don pass with dignity and peace. Honorary pallbearers included Richard Long M.D., Matthew Long, Justin Bolstad, Roland Hill, Steve Hill, Roger Hatlem, Chuck Hulsether, Ken Arnetveit, Pastor Dave Guetzke and Larry Mosher.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Don’s memory to The Gundersen Medical Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.