WOODBURY, Minn. — Donald Hagen of Woodbury passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Harris) Hagen; and his four daughters, Rebecca (Gary) Messer, Margaret (Kevin) Kooda, Christine (Steve) Collins and Kathleen (Dave) Hagen; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters; and four brothers.
Preceded by father, Joseph Dorn Hagen; mother, Jennie Thelma (Taft) Hagen; three sisters; four brothers; and grandson, Douglas Alanson Radke.
Donald graduated from Viroqua High school and earned a B.S. of analytical chemistry degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Oklahoma. He married his high school sweetheart and raised four daughters. He was a loving husband and father with a great sense of humor. He proudly served in the National Guard (Army) in Wisconsin and Oklahoma. Donald was a corporate scientist and Carlton Society Member at 3M. He was awarded many patents for his inventions and is recognized for numerous innovations in chemical processes.
After his retirement, he was very active as a 3M volunteer in the community, often visiting local hospitals with their Scottie therapy dogs, working blood drives and various events for 3M families.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date, to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the Michael J. Fox Foundation, for Parkinson’s Research.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.