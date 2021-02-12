VIROQUA — Donald Reuben Felde, 69, Viroqua passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. He was born July 3, 1951, in Viroqua, to the late Reuben and Marjorie (Fortney) Felde. He graduated from Viroqua High School with the class of 1969. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany. He attended WWTC, UW-Richland Center and UW-La Crosse. He worked for many years at Fort McCoy as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves.