VIROQUA — Donald Reuben Felde, 69, Viroqua passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. He was born July 3, 1951, in Viroqua, to the late Reuben and Marjorie (Fortney) Felde. He graduated from Viroqua High School with the class of 1969. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany. He attended WWTC, UW-Richland Center and UW-La Crosse. He worked for many years at Fort McCoy as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Survivors include his two sisters, Rebecca Felde and Roxanne Felde; a special friend, JoWanna Jenkins; several cousins and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
