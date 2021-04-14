COON VALLEY — Doris E. Langaard, 79, of Coon Valley passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, with her three daughters by her side.

She was born May 3, 1941, to Arnold and Dorothy (Groth) Helke. She grew up on the family farm near Stoddard and graduated from Central High School in 1959. She enjoyed working at the YMCA, La Crosse Footwear and then Walmart. She married in 1966 and later divorced. She then met Arlis Larson who she enjoyed spending time with. They went to many events together until his passing.

Doris had a quiet, easy going personality that many adored. She enjoyed playing euchre and listening to “oompa” music. Throughout her younger years, she loved dancing to live music—waltzes, polka, two-step. She also enjoyed fishing and gardening. Doris was a great cook, a great mother and friend to many.

Survivors include her three children, Peggy (Corey) Fortun of Westby, Andi (Scott) Yttri of Westby and Julie (Greg) Jenniges of Mindoro; seven grandsons, Cody and Jessy Fortun, Jed, Ty, Sam Jenniges, and Jacob and Lukas Yttri; siblings, Karen (Jake) Bowser, Lyle (Ardell) Helke, Arvin (Linda) Helke; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Marie (Leonard) Stettner.