COON VALLEY — Doris E. Langaard, 79, of Coon Valley passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby, with her three daughters by her side.
She was born May 3, 1941, to Arnold and Dorothy (Groth) Helke. She grew up on the family farm near Stoddard and graduated from Central High School in 1959. She enjoyed working at the YMCA, La Crosse Footwear and then Walmart. She married in 1966 and later divorced. She then met Arlis Larson who she enjoyed spending time with. They went to many events together until his passing.
Doris had a quiet, easy going personality that many adored. She enjoyed playing euchre and listening to “oompa” music. Throughout her younger years, she loved dancing to live music—waltzes, polka, two-step. She also enjoyed fishing and gardening. Doris was a great cook, a great mother and friend to many.
Survivors include her three children, Peggy (Corey) Fortun of Westby, Andi (Scott) Yttri of Westby and Julie (Greg) Jenniges of Mindoro; seven grandsons, Cody and Jessy Fortun, Jed, Ty, Sam Jenniges, and Jacob and Lukas Yttri; siblings, Karen (Jake) Bowser, Lyle (Ardell) Helke, Arvin (Linda) Helke; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Marie (Leonard) Stettner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. The Rev. Steven Oldre will officiate with burial in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com. Memorials by be given to Norseland Nursing Home or St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Norseland Nursing Home, the former Old Times Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for their love, care and support.
