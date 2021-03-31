RISING SUN — Doris M. Parr, 88, of Rising Sun passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua. She was born Feb. 18, 1933, to Joseph and Bessie (Hayter) Broadhead. On July 19, 1952, she married the love of her life, Harlan Parr. They were married for 61 years.

Doris was a CNA for 20 years at Sannes Skogdalen Nursing Home. She enjoyed working at the elections, which allowed her to visit with so many people. She was a kind soul and to know her was to love her. Doris was a long time dairy and hog farmer alongside her husband. She took pride in working the land and providing for her family. She loved attending anything that her grandchildren were in and was so very proud of each of them.

Doris was blessed with dear friends and neighbors, Danny, Robin, Matt, Adam, and Jacob Connelly; Gordon and Joanne Dach; and Mike and Shirley Mahan, who were always a phone call away.