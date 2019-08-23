Dorothy Gillet was born April 15, 1930, in Viroqua, the oldest of four children (David, Vernon and Conrad), and the only daughter of Orvie and Mamie Lewison. She grew up on farms in Viroqua and Viola and went on to get her RN at the Milwaukee School of Nursing. She passed away peacefully July 4, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga., due to complications from dementia and was with several family members at the time of her death.
She met the love of her life, James Gillet, a World War II veteran and teacher, when he was a boarder at a family member’s house. Dorothy and Jim married in 1951 and bought a small home on North 89th Street in Milwaukee, spending over 40 years in their home, and raising their daughters, Kristine, Karyl and Debra.
While she spent many years as a wife and mother, Dorothy also worked at Milwaukee County General Hospital, the Medical College of Wisconsin and as a company nurse for Marshall Fields.
Dorothy and Jim loved to travel and visited most of the U.S., Canada and most of Europe. They played bridge together, were active at the Mount Carmel Lutheran Church and enjoyed visiting their children and grandchildren.
After Jim’s death in 1993, Dorothy honored his life by remaining active in the activities they both loved. She was also a member of Mount Carmel’s prayer committee and quilters guild and would stop at any local children’s fundraising car wash.
Dorothy was greeted in Heaven by her parents; her husband, Jim; daughter, Kris; brother, Vern; and several great-grandchildren; and is probably playing a card game and eating butter pecan ice cream with them now.
She is survived by her brothers, David and Connie; her daughters, Karyl Boyd and Debbie Horvath (Richard Horvath); son-in-law, Jeff Minick (Kris Gillet); and nine grandchildren, Kaylie Miller (Michael), Rachel Boyd, James Minick (Laura), Jonathan Minick (Emily), Luke Horvath, Quinn Horvath, Jeremy Minick (Mary), Marc Horvath and Ian Horvath; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was extremely proud of her of 20 great-grandchildren; and great-granddog; as well as being a beloved figure in the lives of her friends children and grandchildren.
The family especially wants to thank the staff of Provident Village at Creekside in Smyrna, Ga. Everyone on staff treats their jobs as a spiritual calling and made Dorothy (and her family) feel loved and cared for as the end drew near.
The family will be holding a memorial service in Milwaukee, in September, where Dorothy will be interred next to Jim, at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of floral memorials, the family asks any donations friends and family feel moved to send be sent to Mount Carmel Lutheran Church; Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, Wis.; or any charity that supports the health and welfare of veterans or children.
