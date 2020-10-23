Douglas Wayne Hanson, 74, of Viroqua passed away Friday morning, Oct. 16, 2020, after a strong fight against cancer. He was at home and at peace surrounded by his family.
Doug was born Sept. 10, 1946, in Viroqua, to Joslyn and Ona (Goplin) Hanson. He attended Westby High School and was a hired hand for farmers in the area. He was united in marriage to Alene Young, June 24, 1967. They raised two daughters, Tammy and Tonia, on their farm in Viroqua. He worked construction the majority of his life, for Sheldon’s, Mathy, Gasser, and Kraemer. Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, fun times in the garage with friends and having his children, grandchildren and his great-granddaughter visit him. He was a member of Westby Rod and Gun Club, Viroqua VFW, and Eagles. He had great times with Mont, Chad, Heath and Todd; they shared lots of stories and memories.
Doug is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alene; two daughters, Tammy (Phil Anastasi) of Pardeeville and Tonia Hanson of Westby; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Andy), Alex, Cory (Abigail), Abby, Cody (Taylor), Kayden (Skip) and Kendell; one great-granddaughter, Paislee (Penny). He is further survived by two brothers, Roland (Kaya) Hanson, Michael (Rosa) Hanson; five sisters, Gloria (Garland) Kolbo, Marlene Buros, Diane Wang, Karen Hanson and Kristine Hanson; two sisters-in-law, Iris Hanson, Joan Hanson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Roger and Grant; three brothers-in-law, Larry Harris, Ron Tracy, and Robert Buros; four nephews, Terry Hanson, Todd Harris, Dustin Wang, and Conrad Buros; and one great-nephew, Zackary.
Due to COVID-19 the family is having a graveside burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Viroqua Cemetery. Doug’s family invites his friends to the Viroqua VFW from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday October 24, for his celebration of life.
The Roth Family Cremation Center is serving the family.
