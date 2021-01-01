WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Dr. Paul W. Cook, D.D.S., beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, 63, of Wauwatosa passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Paul was born May 30, 1957, in Viroqua, to Dr. Wayne and Esther (Sisbach) Cook. He was baptized and confirmed at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Viroqua.

He graduated from Viroqua High School in 1975, and attended University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He graduated from Marquette University Dental School in 1982, and practiced dentistry in California, until returning to Milwaukee to resume dental practice in 1992.

Paul married Cynthia Faulkner June 5, 1999, in Milwaukee. Paul most enjoyed traveling, hiking, camping and fishing.

Paul is survived by his wife, Cindy; his mother, Esther (Sisbach) Cook; his sisters, Barbara (Mike) Leis, Susan (Dave) Schreiner and Joan (Carl) Lind; eight nieces and nephews, Christopher (Connie) Leis, Michelle (Greg) Feucht, Adam, Allison and Andrew Schreiner, Maria (Ian) Clevy, Breanna (Eric) Zhang and Craig Lind. Further survived by great-nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his father.