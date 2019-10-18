VIOLA — Duane Hirschfield, 77, of Viola passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bland Hospice in Viroqua.
He was born April 22, 1942, in the town of Christiana, Vernon County, to Melvin and Gladys (Schwichtenberg) Hirschfield. He married Bonnie Jean Hanson Sept. 21, 1969. in Soldiers Grove.
He was a longtime farmer in the town of Kickapoo. Among his hobbies were gardening, deer hunting, working on tractors with his sons, and going on walks with his Bulldog, Harvey.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Viola; three sons, John, James and Jason all of Viola.
There will be no services. The Sime Funeral Home of Readstown is serving the family.
