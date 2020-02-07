VIROQUA — DuWayne “Dewey” Richard Fortney, 79, of Viroqua died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home. Dewey was born March 25, 1940, in the town of Franklin, to Arne and Thea (Krogan) Fortney.
He graduated from Readstown High School and went on to attend college at Platteville State. He graduated with a B.A. in education and taught school in Germany, Newfoundland, and the U.S., at Weston and Seneca High Schools. After teaching he enjoyed working for many years at the Viroqua County Club Golf Course. Dewey enjoyed playing golf and earned the title of Viroqua Country Club Champion in 1978. Before his interest in golf, he played baseball for Readstown and Soldiers Grove, as catcher, which he was pretty good at.
He served in the U.S. ARMY and was a member of the 32nd Division of the National Guard Viroqua Unit from 1964-1970.
Dewey is survived by his sisters, Eleanor Oftedahl and Maline Mahnke; brothers, Almon (Sonja) Fortney and Marcus (Dorothy) Fortney; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arne and Thea; brothers-in-law, Kenny Oftedahl and John Mahnke; niece, Jackie Fortney.
Blessed be our memory of DuWayne “Dewey” Fortney.
Funeral services for Dewey were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Michelle Engh of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Viroqua officiated. Full military honors followed the service at the funeral home. Friends came during a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred in DuWayne’s name.
Online condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker St., in Viroqua is serving the family, (608) 637-2100.
