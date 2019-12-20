VIROQUA — Dwain Anthon Henden, 86, of Viroqua passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the family farm. He was born Feb. 27, 1933, to Anthon and Ruby (Wilson) Henden in Viroqua.
He attended and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1951. On May 17, 1958, he married the love of his life, Alice Bay, at the St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chaseburg. He spent his years dairy farming and was proud to raise a family on the home farm. In 1990, they moved to a farm on Nottingham Ridge and in 2011, they purchased their home in Viroqua. Dwain spent many years of his youth being very active in 4H and showing cattle. He was an active and devoted member of the Viroqua Church of Christ for most of his life. He was also an active member of the National Farmers Organization, Vernon Co-op Oil, Organic Valley Co-op and held many offices through the years. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife, Alice; children, Allan (Alan Scott) Henden, Diane (Bryan) Myers, Renee Randolph, Linda (Scott) Mustio and Philip (Jacinta) Henden; grandchildren, Angela (Eric) Riedeman, Shannon (Wyatt) Drake-Buhr, Bryce (Melissa) Myers, Matthew (Lynn) Mustio, Mark (Brandy) Mustio, Blake (Brooke) Myers, Hannah (Jordan) Magelssen, Andrew (Michaela) Randolph, Cosette (Eldon) Henthorne, Brandon Myers, Jared Henden, Jacob (Nay Win) Henden and Abigail Randolph; great-grandchildren, Amelie Drake-Buhr, Emma Myers, Marion Drake-Buhr, Sylvia Riedeman, Everly Mustio, Rueben Foster Magelssen, Quinn Riedeman, Lincoln Myers, Titus Myer, Elle Collins Magelssen, Anthon Riedeman, Colette Myers, Maverick Mustio, Judah Shepherd Magelssen and Eldon Dwain Henthorne. He is also survived by many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lorraine (Merlin) Tryggestad; as well as other family and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Viroqua Church of Christ with Pastor Ray Matteson and Bryan Myers officiating. Burial took place in the Viroqua Cemetery. Family and friends called from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The family suggests memorials be made to the Viroqua Church of Christ. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.