Dwain Lamont Munyon, 89, of Viroqua passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
Dwain was born Aug. 22, 1930, on his home farm in rural Newton, Wis., to Floyd and Grace (Hall) Munyon. He grew up farming with his parents and his brother and sister.
He was the first in his family to finish high school, graduating with Viroqua High School's class of 1948.
Dwain married Gloria Graham in 1954, and within a few years they moved to Viroqua, where Dwain went to work at the town's new radio station, WISV, in 1958.
Throughout much of the 1950s, Dwain led a dance band called the Vagabonds, playing accordion and piano and doing much of the musical arrangements. With core members and other musicians who came and went as their schedules allowed, the band was active and popular in its day.
Dwain was an avid pilot, flight instructor and advocate for general aviation. He had flown for over 60 years, was awarded AOPA's 50 Years of Safe Flying in 2011, and had been active with Viroqua's airport for all of its years and was pivotal in its expansion and improvements.
Apart from his involvement in Viroqua's radio station, including helping launch its FM side, WGBM in 1968, Dwain has owned two radio stations of his own, KOAK in Red Oak, Iowa, and WTIM in Taylorville, Ill., both of which he eventually sold.
Dwain was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gordon and sister-in-law, Carol; sister, Edna and brother-in-law, Russell Light; and son-in-law, Dan Parsneau. He is survived by his daughter, Jane Munyon Parsneau; his son, Perry Munyon; daughter-in-law, Melanie Klaput; his granddaughter, Piper Munyon; and friend, Sharon Anderson. He was a loving father and grandfather and cared deeply for his extended family and his friends.
A memorial will be held at a future date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.