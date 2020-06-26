PURDY — Dwight “Bill” Halverson, 76, of Purdy, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital. He was born Dec. 23, 1943, in Viroqua, to the late Sever and Leda (Skrede) Halverson.
Bill was a farmer and had a great love for fishing. He lived his entire life within one mile of Purdy. He was baptized, confirmed and was a lifelong member of Bad Axe Lutheran Church. He raised trout for the Bud Sportsman’s Club, until he went into the Vernon Manor. He also raised tobacco. You could always see him outside baling hay in his 35 Ferguson Tractor and Alice Chalmers round baler. He also had a herd of beef cattle. Bill made sure the church parking lot was always cleared of snow every winter.
Survivors include his brother, Arden (Lila Mae) Halverson; sister-in-law, Murial Halverson; eight nieces and nephews, Mary Ann (David) Thurin, Donald (Siri) Halverson, Greg Halverson, Debra Primmer, Andrew (Julie) Halverson, Ricky Halverson, Pamela (Chris) Klink and Aaron Halverson; 14 great-nieces and nephews; many great-great-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Avenelle Halverson; his brother, Stanley “Ern” Halverson; his nephew-in-law, Leon Primmer; and an infant niece, Amber Jean Halverson.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at Bad Axe Lutheran Church, County Rd. N, Viroqua (South of Hwy. 56W). Pastor Don Greven officiated. Visitation was held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Bill was laid to rest at the church cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of donor’s choice.
Bill’s family would like to thank staff members at the Vernon Manor, Vernon Memorial Hospital and Vernon Memorial Hospice, for the care they provided to Bill.
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Bill’s family.
