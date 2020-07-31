Earl Orvin Sherry, 84, died peacefully Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born on the family farm outside of Readstown, March 12, 1936, and was the fifth of six children of Albert and Gladys Sherry. Earl enjoyed his childhood farming with his Dad and loved to share stories of milking cows, raising tobacco, and baling hay. He attended Readstown High School. There he met Claramae “Johnnie” Hankins and they were married in 1954. This began his life-long career as a truck driver, as his first job was for Hankins Truck Line, hauling loads around the state and country. After his family moved to McFarland in 1962, he worked for Neuendorf Transportation for many years, and also drove semi for several other firms until his retirement.
Earl was a good friend to many, with his quick smile and easy laugh. Spending time with family was the most important part of his life; we spent weekends back in the Kickapoo Valley, visiting family, playing cards, or in the fall hunting deer and squirrel. He enjoyed bowling, softball, playing cards, dancing, and Friday night fish fries. Earl loved to be outdoors, riding his motorcycle, his bike, or going for a walk. As a family, we took many camping trips. He enjoyed traveling and took many trips out West, including skiing with his grandson, trips to Branson, for country music concerts, and to Florida, in the spring.
Earl will be deeply missed by his children, Myron, Rick, Paul, and Sandra and Tom Young. He loved being Grandpa to Carlos Marrero, Katie Potts, and Kayla Potts. His surviving family also includes his brother, Tom and Marge Sherry; sister, Janet Schipper; and sister-in-law, Ruth Sherry. Surviving Hankins family include Andybill and Rhonda Hankins, and Sigurd Sherry. Family preceding him were his parents, Albert and Gladys Sherry, and Verl Sherry; Claramae Sherry, Albert (Sanford) Sherry, Arnie and Mabel Sherry, Grace and Roger Hammond, Ingrid and Don Motzer, Jim Schipper, Vivian and Lavon Guist, Shirley Sherry, Rosemary and Orland Aspenson, and Carolyn Sherry. Earl will be remembered fondly by nieces, nephews, and friends from around the world. Earl enjoyed many years with his dear friend, Marge Kalscheur, before she passed in 2009.
A graveside service was held Sunday, July 26, at the Readstown Cemetery in Readstown. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter; or to the McFarland Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be made at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
