WESTBY — Eastyn Albert Skala, 6, of Westby passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. He was born May 23, 2014, in La Crosse, to Justin and Crystal (Miller) Skala. Eastyn was currently in the first grade at Westby Elementary School. He was a lover of many things and especially loved dinosaurs, Avengers, teenage mutant ninja turtles and was known to be a jokester and had a special way of connecting with everyone he met.

Survivors include his parents; his sisters, Brynn and Mickayla; his maternal grandmother, Cynthia Miller; his paternal grandparents, Steven and Susan Skala; aunts and uncles, Jason Skala, Tanya Miller and Mike (Missy) Miller; his cousins, Parker, Bentley, Carter, Letty, Brianne and Addilyn; many friends and classmates.

Eastyn was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Roland Miller.

A celebration of Eastyn’s life was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Vosseteig Funeral Home & Crematory in Westby. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, April 2, at Vosseteig Funeral Home & Crematory in Westby. Additional visitation was held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at 10 a.m. Eastyn was laid to rest in Coon Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Our family would like to thank everyone who supported us throughout Eastyn’s journey. Your kindness will always be remembered and cherished by our family.