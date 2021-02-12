Edward Tydrich

BLOOM CITY, Wis. — Edward (Ed) L. Tydrich, 70, of Bloom City passed away at home Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.

Ed lived his entire life in Bloom City. He attended Bloom City School, and then graduated from Richland Center High School in 1968. He married his wife, Diane Feb. 20, 1971, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Yuba.

Ed loved his family and life on the farm. He enjoyed driving tractor, pulling a load of trailers from out of state, checking his beef herd, and telling stories to his friends and customers. When the work was finished for the day, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and making sure each one of them had plenty of ice cream for dessert.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dan Richardson for his friendship, support and extra efforts on the farm over the years. The family also wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Glenn Liu, his team, and all the nurses and support staff who cared for Ed and enjoyed the jokes he made sure to take to every appointment.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna Tydrich; his niece, Diane Krajco; and his nephew, Wayne Tydrich.