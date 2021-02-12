Edward Tydrich

BLOOM CITY, Wis. — Edward (Ed) L. Tydrich, 70, of Bloom City passed away at home Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
Ed lived his entire life in Bloom City. He attended Bloom City School, and then graduated from Richland Center High School in 1968. He married his wife, Diane Feb. 20, 1971, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Yuba.
Ed loved his family and life on the farm. He enjoyed driving tractor, pulling a load of trailers from out of state, checking his beef herd, and telling stories to his friends and customers. When the work was finished for the day, he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and making sure each one of them had plenty of ice cream for dessert.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dan Richardson for his friendship, support and extra efforts on the farm over the years. The family also wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Glenn Liu, his team, and all the nurses and support staff who cared for Ed and enjoyed the jokes he made sure to take to every appointment.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna Tydrich; his niece, Diane Krajco; and his nephew, Wayne Tydrich.
He is survived by his wife Diane; his children, Sharon (Efren) of Waunakee, Wis., Terri (Jeff) of Florence, Ariz., Dean (Jennifer) of Waunakee, Allison (Jared) of Litchfield, Minn.; nine grandchildren, and his four siblings, Mary Ann Krajco, Dr. James Tydrich, Ray Tydrich and Dennis Tydrich.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Czech National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, until the time of service at 12 p.m. at the Pratt Memorial Chapel. The family requests everyone wear a facemask. The family suggests flower donations be limited. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.