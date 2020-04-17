Elaine Banta, 93, passed away peacefully at the Bethel Home in Viroqua Friday, April 10, 2020. Elaine was born Aug. 28, 1926, to Tollack and Ragna (Bergum) Mageland. She married Harry Banta Feb. 3, 1946. Together they were co-administrators at the County Home in Muscatine, Iowa, for 26 years. In 1973, they moved to Waukon, Iowa, where they were co-administrators for the Allamakee County Home until their retirement in 1985 and then moved to Viroqua.
Elaine was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Soldiers Grove. She was a beautiful quilter and seamstress and spent many hours making quilts, table runners, pot holders and dish cloths. She was an excellent cook and baker and always had homemade cookies or pie to go along with her afternoon cup of coffee. Elaine always met you with a smile and sometimes a little tear in her eyes. Family and friends were so important to her and she cherished every visit and time together.
Elaine is survived by her sister, Ruth Jacobson; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her parents; her brothers, Merlin Mageland, Tollack “Ron” Mageland and Ralph Bergum; her sisters, Donna Stilwell and Verna Jacobson.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family members. A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at a later date.
Elaine’s family would like to thank Janessa and the rest of the staff at Creamery Creek, as well as the staff members at the Bethel Home for the care they provided.
Vosseteig Funeral Home in Viroqua is serving Elaine’s family.
