 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth Larson
0 comments

Elizabeth Larson

  • 0
Elizabeth Larson

COON VALLEY — Elizabeth T. Larson, 87, of Coon Valley died Monday, March 29, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born Dec. 12, 1933, to Clarence and Thelma (Bekkum) Dahlen. She was baptized and confirmed at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Liz married Verlyn Larson Aug. 25, 1951. She worked at Trane Company in La Crosse for many years.

Liz was a member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church and WELCA, the Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered for many years at Norskedalen. She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening and flowers. Liz loved spending time with family and friends at their cabin at Lake Mead.

Survivors include her sister, Mary Ann (Gordon) Dreves; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dahlen and Irene Larson; a brother-in-law, Sherman (Lois) Olson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Verlyn in 2013; brother, Tony Dahlen; brother-in-law, Harvey Larson; and sister-in-law, Lou Jane Olson.

A visitation was held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. A private funeral service was held Friday at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. The Rev. Julie Wollman officiated with burial in the church cemetery. Visit selandsfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church, Coon Valley American Legion Auxiliary, Norskedalen or your charity of choice.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News