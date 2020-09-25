Ellen Lynn Olson peacefully passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on the morning of Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at home with her husband at her side.
Ellen was born in Viroqua, Dec. 22, 1936. She was the only child of Francis Robert Clark and Bessie Seime Clark. She grew up in small town, rural mid-America, singing in church, school choirs, and at weddings about town. She graduated from Viroqua High School in 1954, on the cheer leading squad and capable of beating most boys at school if they cared to play a round of golf.
Ellen graduated from St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn., in 1958, with a B.A. in music education. She was a three-year member of the famed a cappella St. Olaf Choir, during which time The Choir annually took month-long tours of various sections of the U.S. Christmas 1956 and the Cold War, found The Choir entertaining U.S. troops in Greenland.
Ellen married college sweetheart, Clyde, Aug. 17, 1958. Two weeks later they U-hauled their belongings to Baltimore, Md., where they, over the next seven years, would finish his medical education at Johns Hopkins. Ellen’s music education career was shortened as the five Olson children began arriving, four in five years to be precise. She was to recall years later that “my twenties were just a blur.” Before coming to Savannah, Ga., in 1969, the family would do Naval duty in Key West, Fla., more medical training in San Francisco, and university staff time in New Orleans, La.
Savannah saw the last child’s addition to the family and would be Ellen’s home for the remainder of her life. Ellen spent the early years as the guiding force of the Olson brood, as they wound their way through secondary school and college educations. But her love of music brought her again to singing in church choirs at St. Paul’s and Messiah Lutheran Churches. She was active in the Savannah Symphony Women’s Guild and was its president one year. She was a member of a small group that created the annual Symphony Women’s Guild T.V. Auction, which provided for years needed funds supporting The Orchestra. For 25 years, Ellen arranged for the St. Olaf Choir to make a stop in Savannah, during their southern tour of the U.S. For many years she enjoyed employment and the camaraderie at the Savannah Sports Shop. She was a member of The Savannah Junior League. She enjoyed bridge with the girls for many years, until dementia intervened.
Her life was a testament to an abiding love of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, family, friends and Savannah. This was done with quiet grace, without pomp or fanfare. A life beautifully lived and not soon forgotten.
Ellen was pre-deceased by her parents, Francis and Bessie Clark. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Clyde; sons, Chris of Chicago and Scott of Savannah; daughters, Hillary (Tim) Edwards, Savannah, Paige (Mike) Jardina, Atlanta, and Leslie (Robert) Hale, Savannah; grandchildren, Sydney Olson, Chicago, Margaret Jardina, Atlanta, Paige and Sam Edwards, Savannah, Riley Hale, Augusta, Ga., and Victoria Hale Dostie, Jacksonville, Fla.
The family would like to thank Chariese McCoy, Octavia Grant, and Kaiisha Williams at Your Choice Personnel Assistance, for their loving care of Ellen during her illness.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
