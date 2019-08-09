PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — On Thursday, July 4, 2019, the world began to miss the sound of an infectious laugh on the wind, the comfort of meals shared and the kindness of a thoughtful gesture, when Ellie (Eloise R.) Weber passed away at home in Platteville, surrounded by her family.
Ellie had many gifts that she gave generously to her family, friends, neighbors and organizations she served. Ellie was an accomplished pianist, beginning at age three, she played tunes from the radio by ear and continued on until her health no longer allowed her to play. As an adult, she would accompany soloists, play for church services and learn to play difficult, uncomfortable rhythms for her daughter’s theatrical adventures. A gifted musician, Ellie led many choirs over the years. She was particularly fond of working with young people and helping them to find their voice.
A consummate hostess, she was equally at home hosting a group of international business men as she was with a group of children for a birthday party. Ellie enjoyed opening her home to family, friends and new neighbors alike.
Ellie possessed a fierceness of spirit that helped her through many difficult times, including heart surgery for both her daughters, advocacy for aging parents and the loss of her youngest daughter Kara, to cancer, at an age far too young.
Born on a farm in Crawford County, to a farmer father and teacher mother, she spent most of her school years in Viroqua, where she met her future husband, Richard E. Weber, one summer when he brought his tar covered car seat covers into the dry cleaners where she was working-the rest as they say, is history. Ellie and Dick would have been married 59 years this December.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kristen and her wife, Ebbie Duggins of Milwaukee; grandson, Cody Herrod of Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Colleen DeWitt and her husband, Bob of Columbus, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Melby Funeral Home, 1245 N. Water St., Platteville. Please join the family beginning at noon for an hour of sharing and fellowship. The service will be at 1 p.m. with a reception of light refreshments to follow. The family asks for no flowers due to severe allergies.
