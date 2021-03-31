WESTBY — Emma A. (Wood) Lombard McDonald, 96, of Westby passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Norseland Nursing Home. She was born March 1, 1925, in Rockton, Wis., to the late Buford Wood Sr. and Golda (Tate) Wood. She was married June 30, 1946, to Orville Lombard in La Crosse. He preceded her in death in 1975. Together they had two sons, James and John Lombard. Emma and Orville farmed all their married life on the family farm on Sugar Grove Ridge. Following Orville’s death, Emma married Tom McDonald, Sept. 29, 1979. In addition to being a partner in life, she was a partner with her husband in “Aunt Emma’s Bakery.” She was known for her great wedding cakes, cookies, pies, cakes and lefse. In addition to being a baker, she enjoyed knitting and quilting. Family and friends have many handmade quilts they will treasure. She was a great cook and loved cooking for others. She was known for her homemade noodles.