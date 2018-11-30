Ervilla Ella Wood Kyser, 93, died Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
She was born to Elmer Wood and Lula Lamb in Vernon County June 7, 1925. She married Kenneth Kyser in 1945. They had four children, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She worked as a cook at Nate’s Supper Club for 35 years and was a member of the CMA and enjoyed dancing.
She is survived by one son, Billy Ray Kyser of Viroqua; two daughters, Sandra Jaworski of Westby and Lou Ann (Bill) Wolff of Coon Valley; seven grandchildren, d. Mike (Jody) Kyser, Michelle (Chris Hooker) Franchuk, Cory (Tory Pedretti) Simonson, Bryan (Lenae) Jaworski, Elizabeth (Andre) Schmidt, Kent Larson, Heather Job and Kendra (Aric Arneson) Vanamon; 18 great-grandchildren, Hunter and Holden Kyser, Makayla Myhre, Brandon and Ava Franchuk, Cole, Carter and Elly Simonson, Layla Jaworski, Anali and Rebekah VanScoik, Adrianna and Evan Marksman, Amelia Schmidt, Jax Arneson, Dylan Hooker and Daisha and Ryan Pedretti; one sister, Orpha Hughes; and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son; grandson, Mike Kyser; four brothers and sisters.
God Bless our memory of Ervilla.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Pastor Pam Harkema will officiate with burial to follow in the Manning Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 a.m. till the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of plants or flowers, memorials may be given to Maplewood Assisted Living.
Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home of Viroqua is serving the family.
