LAKEWOOD, Colo./VIROQUA -- Frances Wilma Selin, 96, of Lakewood, formerly of Viroqua died Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lafayette, Colo.
She was born June 6, 1922, to Ole and Regina (Nelson) Brothen, Westby. At the age of four and after the death of their mother, she and her sister, Helen, were cared for by their uncles, Norman and Albert Nelson. On Nov. 22, 1941, she married Maylon Selin at Iowa City, Iowa. Together they raised a family on a mink ranch in rural Vernon County. She was employed as an addressograph operator for Vernon County, from 1967 to 1985.
Frances is survived by one son, Milo (Carla) Selin; three daughters, Rita (Roger) Elver, Mary Hornsby and Pamela (Robert) Davig; seven grandchildren, Robert Selin, Brett Elver, Nicole (David) Thompson, Todd Hornsby, Tyler (Lisa) Hornsby, Troy (Erin) Davig and Heather (Jason) Deigert; nine great-grandchildren, Simon Elver, Natalie Elver, Ty Elver, Brady Thompson, Gordon Davig, Granger Davig, Gracie Davig, Hattie Deigert and Harper Deigert. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Peggy Selin; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Maylon; four sisters, Ruth (Borge) Selin, Alice (Jack) Ingham, Grace (Clarence) Hanson, Helen (Harry) Christianson; three brothers, Thurman (Leilah) Brothen, Arnold (Ruth) Brothen and Harley (Helen) Brothen.
She enjoyed traveling to new places and spending time with family. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Denver’s first church built in 1887. The last seven years she lived in the Denver Metro area and one of her favorite pastimes was to ride through the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Colorado Chapter, 455 Sherman Street #500, Denver, CO 80203 or Alzheimer’s Association, 1523 Rose Street #8, La Crosse, WI 54603.
Funeral services will be held at Thorson Funeral Home, Viroqua, at a date to be announced.
Online condolences may be made at Thorson Funeral Home and Cremation (www.thorsonfuneralhome.com) or Darrell Howe Mortuary (www.darrellhowemortuary.com).
The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua, and the Darrell Howe Mortuary of Lafayette, are assisting the family.
