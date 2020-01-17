OCONOMOWOC, Wis. -- Fred B. Rogers, 98, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Norma; his children, Sue Ellen Larsen, Karen Schubeck, Donna (John) Marhofke and Candice (John) Andrich; his grandchildren, Tamara (Mark), Amber (Mark), Destinee, Heidi, Andrew (Alexis) and Mindy; his great-grandchildren, Lace-Ann (Justin), Mackenzie, Madeline, Ella, Cora, Logan, Izabela and Gavin; and his sisters, Francis and Jean (Robert). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his father, Fred S. Rogers; his mother, Hazel (nee Baker) Rogers; his sisters, Esther Lawton and Helen Delap; and his brother, William "Bill."
Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 Cross St. S., Oconomowoc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.