OCONOMOWOC, Wis. -- Fred B. Rogers, 98, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Norma; his children, Sue Ellen Larsen, Karen Schubeck, Donna (John) Marhofke and Candice (John) Andrich; his grandchildren, Tamara (Mark), Amber (Mark), Destinee, Heidi, Andrew (Alexis) and Mindy; his great-grandchildren, Lace-Ann (Justin), Mackenzie, Madeline, Ella, Cora, Logan, Izabela and Gavin; and his sisters, Francis and Jean (Robert). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his father, Fred S. Rogers; his mother, Hazel (nee Baker) Rogers; his sisters, Esther Lawton and Helen Delap; and his brother, William "Bill."

Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 Cross St. S., Oconomowoc.

