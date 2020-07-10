LA FARGE — Gail M. Donovan, 65, of La Farge passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born March 10, 1955, in La Crosse, to Layton and Grace (Holte) Bergum. She grew up in La Farge and attended La Farge High School.
She married the love of her life, Steve Donovan, Sept. 2, 1972. They traveled throughout the country while Steve was in the US. Navy. Eventually they settled in La Farge, where they raised their four children, who were her pride and joy. Her home was always a welcome place for neighborhood kids to gather and hang out. She proudly worked for the State of Wisconsin for 33 years, where she retired in 2013. The light of her life were her grandchildren. She was always happy and full of life, with a smile on her face and a kind word for anyone she passed. She was happiest when surrounded by family.
Survivors include her four children, Michelle Donovan, Chris Donovan, Cole Donovan and Brett Donovan; her mother, Grace; her grandchildren, Amber and Joey Donovan; her siblings, Brad Bergum, Van Bergum, Barry (Karen) Bergum; sisters-in-law, Lisa Bergum and Shawn Donovan; brothers-in-law, Barry (Beth) Donovan and Mike Donovan; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Donovan; her father, Layton Bergum; her brother, Drew; her mother-in-law, Carol Donovan; and her father-in-law, Donnie Donovan.
Private family services were held at the La Farge Free Methodist Church. Gail was laid to rest in the Bear Creek Cemetery.
Vosseteig Funeral Home in La Farge is serving Gail’s family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
