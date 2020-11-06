Gary D. Teadt, 76, of Viroqua passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Gary was born in Richland Center, Wis., Feb. 15, 1944, to Leona (Sugden) and Robert Teadt. Gary married Carol Mollenhoff, Aug. 2, 1966, and together with their children, after living in the Twin Cities area, settled in Viroqua.
Gary was a journeyman machinist, roofing contractor, and auto-mechanic, for most of his working years. In his later years, he turned to vending of jams, jellies, peaches, and beets. He loved visiting with his customers.
Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carol; his daughter, Darlene (David) Aberg; his son, Garry (Shelly) Teadt; his grandchildren, Bradley Aberg, Amy and Adam Teadt; his sister, Mary (Willard) Buckles; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Leona Bohnenkamp and Robert Teadt; and his sister, Linda Bernard.
Blessed be the memory of Gary.
A private funeral service was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua. Gary will be laid to rest at the Viroqua Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.(608) 637-2100
