GAYS MILLS — Gary L. Bell, 79, of Gays Mills passed away peacefully from complications of COPD Monday, May 4, 2020, at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua.
Gary was born in Steuben, Wis., to Lynn, Sr. and Mae (Whiteaker) Bell Aug. 21, 1940. He attended Gays Mills High School, where he played baseball and excelled at band. He graduated in 1958. After graduating from Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis, he married Phyllis (Connely) Oct. 17, 1964, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Boscobel. Gary farmed his family’s “Home Farm” before buying his own farm Bell Ridge in 1969. Dairy farming was Gary’s calling in life, and worked the land side by side with his brothers, Darrel and Lynn Jr. Gary and Phyllis raised their three children Bell Ridge and thoroughly enjoyed their life there for three decades. After buying their home in Gays Mills, Gary worked in semi-retirement at Lowe Manufacturing in Readstown, Radio Shack in Viroqua and BAPI in Gays Mills.
Gary believed strongly in giving back to the community and was generous with his time, talent and energy. He served for many years on the Bell Center and Gays Mills village boards. He was a member of the GC Farmers’ Coop board, including 20 years as president. As a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Gary served leadership roles on numerous parish councils, spearheaded the Mother’s Day breakfast for many years and was a popular lector. Gary was also an active member of the Gays Mills Lions Club. In 2009, Gary and Phyllis were honored to be named Gays Mills Apple Festival Apple Ambassadors.
Gary loved life and people. He especially enjoyed playing golf, softball, bowling, cards and following the Brewers, Badgers and Packers. Gary and Phyllis made happy memories traveling with family and friends. Gary’s favorite destinations were Mazatlan, Mexico and Canada. Above all else, family was Gary’s greatest source of happiness and he relished each annual Bell reunion in particular.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Robert Sr. and Alice (Welsh) Connely; grandson, Nathan Gunderson; brothers, Stuart and wife, Margaret Bell, Darrell and wife, Iliff Bell, William and wife, Helen Bell, Lynn Jr. and wife, Charlotte Bell, Robert and wife, Margaret Bell; sisters, Bonnie and husband, Leo Halverson, Avalon and husband, John Paulson, Shirley George; and brothers-in-law, Burlie Moore, Elling Mikkelson and Robert Connely Jr.
Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis; son, Terry Bell; daughters, Christine (Brent) Williams, Brenda Bell Johnson; grandchildren, Brandon (Brittany) Williams, Kayla (Landon) Wubbels and Griffin Gunderson; great-grandchildren, Thea, Nathaniel, Nolan, and Remington; brother, Dick (Betty) Bell; sisters, Joyce Moore, Nancy Mikkelson, Linda (Rodney) Burkum; sisters-in-law, Lorraine (Michael) Brindley and Sharon Connely. Also many beloved nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Macintosh Memorial Library’s Team Nathan Teen Area in Viroqua, Wheel of Todd, or Ocooch Mountain Rescue Squad.
Gary’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Debra Prior of Viroqua, for her many years of conscientious care and abiding friendship. Emily Swiggum, Paul Kinserdahl and the Ocooch Mountain Rescue Squad, Dr. Joann Fouts and the nursing staff at Vernon Memorial Hospital, and many special friends.
Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Parish in Gays Mills, at time to be determined, with burial at the Gays Mills Cemetery, and fellowship at the Gays Mills Community Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com. Vosseteig Funeral Home in Gays Mills is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.